B-town buzz: Alia Bhatt supports Greta Thunberg; Huma Qureshi's exotic vacation

Alia Bhatt has extended her support for Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, calling her the 'voice of the future'. Thunberg has come into the spotlight for raising global awareness of the risks posed by climate change, and holding politicians to account for their lack of action on the climate crisis. Bhatt took to her Instastory to acknowledge her.

Huma's exotic spa vacation

Huma Qureshi has wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming film The Army of The Dead. The actor was shooting for the Zack Snyder-directed film and has now taken time off before the second schedule rolls. She jetted off to a luxury spa in California; one that's touted to be frequented by the likes of Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey, Martha Stewart and Barbra Streisand. The second leg of Snyder's film rolls in Atlantic City.

More visits to New Jersey

The Producers Guild of India has signed an agreement with New Jersey authorities to facilitate the shooting of Indian films in the US state. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed the memorandum of understanding with the Guild on behalf of the state to bolster the region's film industry. "The US has been at the forefront of cutting-edge creativity in media and entertainment, and it is exciting to seed new opportunities to collaborate and learn between the US and Indian media sectors," Guild President Siddharth Roy Kapur said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates