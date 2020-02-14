Search

B-town buzz: All's well between Madhuri Dixit and former manager Rakesh Nath?

Updated: Feb 14, 2020, 14:45 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Ever since Madhuri Dixit dumped former manager Rakesh Nath a few years ago, there was talk that they had a fallout.

Madhuri Dixit at the trailer launch
Yesterday, Madhuri Dixit Nene was the special guest at the trailer launch of Karran Nath-starrer Guns of Banaras. The film is produced by Shaina Nath Taldar. Karran and Shaina are the children of veteran producer and manager Rakesh Nath, better known as Rikku. He is Madhuri's former manager. Ever since Dixit dumped him a few years ago, there was talk that they had a fallout. Looks like all is well and they have put behind their differences. Mads is a lucky charm for him.

Thrill ride

Soundarya Sharma

Ranchi Diaries (2017) actor Soundarya Sharma has bagged a web series, Raktanchal. The thriller, set in the '80s, is based on true events in Uttar Pradesh. It explores the nexus between politics and crime. The dentist-turned-actor plays a de-glam character in the drama, which marks her digital debut. It also features Nikitin Dheer and Kranti Prakash Jha.

