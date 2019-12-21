B-town buzz: Anjana Sukhani takes skincare tips from Kareena Kapoor

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Anjana Sukhani, who will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in Good Newwz, has been taking skin care tips from her. "Bebo is blessed with all the goodness as far as beauty and fitness are concerned. Indulging in conversation with her is like a lesson in health. She told me about the benefits of malai," says Sukhani.

Freezing climes

Yesterday, Emraan Hashmi shared the news that it's a wrap for the Slovakia schedule of Rumy Jafry's Chehre. He wondered how he and the unit pushed themselves and shot in the freezing cold, especially when the mercury dipped to minus 12 degrees. Hashmi would wear nine layers of clothing but still shiver to the bone. He must be glad the shoot is over.

On the set

Singer-actor Jassie Gill and Namastey England (2018) actor Alankrita Sahai shot for the music video of Gill's track Allah Ve in Ladakh. The two dressed in local wear for the romantic number.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates