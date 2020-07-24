B-town buzz: Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee and Karan Tacker keep a safe distance

Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee and Karan Tacker provided a glimpse of how meetings in production houses are being conducted. They met at filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s office and maintained social distancing. Perhaps there is a project coming up featuring the trio. Kher posted a snapshot and captioned it, "No generation gap here between them and the sexy bald man." Looks like while keeping distance, they forgot about the masks.

Role play

Swanand Kirkire is as passionate about acting as singing, directing, writing and composing music. His latest outing as an actor is the short film, Pandit Usman, co-starring Heeba Shah and Kumud Mishra. He plays a heart transplant recipient in Akram Hassan’s slice-of-life film. When an acting offer comes his way, he says, “Yeah, why not, let’s do this.” Kirkire, who also wrote the Bhagavad Gita song in the Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya, says, “I like to multi-task and wear many hats.”

Yaad nahin?

Almost a decade ago, Bulbbul and Laila Majnu (2018) actor Avinash Tiwary had shot for actor-turned-director Sanjay Gandhi’s short film, Yaad. The film, which also stars Pawan Malhotra and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, is finally seeing the light of day on an OTT platform. Anurag Kashyap has come on board as presenter. Gandhi has featured in several of Kashyap’s films, including Black Friday (2004) and No Smoking (2007). Veteran filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Ravi Rai are also lending support. Word is Tiwary has forgotten about the film and is not keen to be associated with it.

Spotted

Director Anurag Basu has resumed work on Ludo, which drops digitally. On Wednesday, he was spotted at a Juhu studio where Aditya Roy Kapur was dubbing for the film, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Pic/ Yogen Shah

