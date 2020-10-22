B-Town Buzz: Aparshakti Khurana visits Baba ka Dhaba
Aparshakti Khurana tucked into matar paneer and five rotis, which reminded him of his grandmother's cooking at Baba ka Dhaba
Aparshakti Khurana paid a visit to Baba ka Dhaba in New Delhi, days after the story of the elderly couple running the eatery went viral. Netizens had shared a video of Kanta Prasad and wife Badami Devi's struggle to make ends meet due to lack of customers. The actor tucked into matar paneer and five rotis, which reminded him of his grandmother's cooking. "I request people to visit the dhaba to eat, and not donate money to them. Baba says he wants to earn by feeding people," said the Luka Chuppi (2019) actor.
Promised Gaurav Wasan that we would have lunch at Baba Ka Dhabha when I’ll be in Delhi and we finally did! Had the bestttt matra paneer everrr!! Gaurav aap par gaurav hai Hum sab ko for what you’ve done for Baba. ð #VocalForLocal kese hote hai, ye aapse seekhna chahiye. ð¯ @youtubeswadofficial
He also shared a video with two Good Samaritans, who come everyday to help Baba and his wife at the Dhaba. Take a look:
Meet Mukul and Tushant! Two young boys who come at 6 AM sharp, everyday at #BabaKaDhaba to help Baba and his wife. I am moved by their selflessness and relentless support for #BabaKaDhabha. Also, we all have many similar Baba Ka Dhabhas around us. Maybe we can learn from Mukul and Tushant and add some joy in the lives of people who need it the most? ð
The new look
In the new normal, Soni Razdan has a piece of advice for co-stars and unit hands. The veteran actor says it's important to wear semi or half face shields in between shots on the set. "So happy to be able to have this on. It is the order of the day for actors," wrote Razdan, who will be seen in the Indian version of the French series, Call My Agent.
