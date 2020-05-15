B-town buzz: Asha Bhosle launches her YouTube channel; Abhishek Singh helps Delhi Crime unit

Net-savvy granddaughter Zanai had been pushing Asha Bhosle to do it for a while. After a great deal of deliberation, the legendary singer finally gave in to the youngster's demand. On Wednesday night, Bhosle launched her YouTube channel, and a whole new world opened up for her. At 86, this is one more attempt to reinvent herself. Over the decades, she has always experimented with different genres of music.

Now, Bhosle is keen to reach out to youngsters through the digital medium. The celebrated songstress wants to entertain them through modern, fresh and new music. Bhosle will also reveal lesser-known details about herself, replete with anecdotes from her over seven-decade-old career.

Helping out

IAS officer-turned-actor Abhishek Singh is helping the Delhi Crime season two unit during the lockdown. He has extended a helping hand to the Shefali Shah-starrer web show's daily wage workers, including the ancillary staff for the next three months. He says, "All of us are feeling the impact of this unprecedented crisis but a large section of us is more severely impacted. Netflix and I have come together to take care of our unit of Delhi Crime." Singh will be playing an IAS officer on the show.

Tell a story

Rohan Sippy is conducting free online filmmaking workshops during the lockdown. The Nautanki Saala (2013) director's classes are being conducted on the social media pages of the Ramesh Sippy Academy of Cinema and Entertainment. He hopes to encourage film and story-telling enthusiasts to discover their potential.

