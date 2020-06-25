B-town buzz: B Praak announces wife's pregnancy; Guru Randhawa to resume work

B Praak is going to be a father soon. On Wednesday, the composer-singer shared the news on Instagram. "Hey baby... mommy and daddy waiting for you. Blessing on the way." He also thanked wife Meera and referred to her as "gorgeous mummy" and himself as a "hot daddy." Praak is working on the sequel of his romantic single, Filhall, which featured Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon in the video.

Ready to rock

Guru Randhawa has lined up a performance on June 30. This will be his first live show post-lockdown. The singer shared the news on social media and wrote, "It feels great to slowly and steadily resume work." Randhawa will be adhering to the government guidelines on gatherings and social distancing measures for the private gig. For a while now, he had been expressing his disappointment about not being able to travel and perform. Looks like his wish has finally come true.

Seeking justice

Shekhar Suman has formed an online forum to demand a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Several netizens extended support to the #Justice for Sushant forum, which was trending on Twitter on Wednesday. Suman feels "there is more than meets the eye in the actor's death."

Broadening the debate

Soni Razdan has spoken on the nepotism controversy, at the centre of which daughter Alia Bhatt finds herself in. The veteran actor posted, "Those who are ranting about nepotism today will also have kids. What if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so?" Razdan's comment came in response to director Hansal Mehta's tweets suggesting that the nepotism debate be broadened. He wrote that his son "got a step in the door" because of him but "his success or failure depends on his talent." When addressing nepotism, Mehta said that the real battle is between 'powerful and the rising', 'old and new', 'rigidity and change' and 'secure and insecure.'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. He was 34. Reportedly, he was battling depression. According to many unconfirmed reports, he had been thrown out of several big projects over the past few months despite his last year's release "Chhichhore" being a huge hit.

