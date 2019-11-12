B-Town Buzz: Bhumi Pednekar still being trolled for her Bala act

Bhumi Pednekar continues to be trolled by netizens for playing a dark-skinned girl in the recent release, Bala. Fans feel the makeup is awful. Though co-star Yami Gautam has stood up for her, netizens continue to question why the makers could not cast a dusky actor instead. Ayushmann Khurrana plays a man who is balding and is unable to find love in Amar Kaushik’s film.

Bhumi Pednekar, who loves to dive into roles, has said that it is one more challenging character for her after Saandh Ki Aankh. But Twitterati is not convinced and her skin tone continues to be the subject of discussion. The actor says that she attempted to put across the social message that self-respect and self-love are important in a society that judges you by your looks.

Been there, done that

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who became an overnight sensation after his MC Sher act in Gully Boy, once auditioned for a stripper’s part. He refused to drop his pants and did not bag the role. Chaturvedi got candid about his struggling days on Neha Dhupia’s podcast. He also revealed that he was selected for a South remake. After months of workshops and costume fittings, the project never took off. He was devastated, so he went and shaved his head. It was his way to get a load off his head.

Deepika Padukone unwell

Yesterday, Deepika Padukone shared the news that she was under the weather. The actor gave a health update to fans, hinting she is down with fever. “When you have too much fun at your friend’s wedding (sic),” Dippy captioned the Instagram story in which she is seen with a thermometer sticker.

Health scare for Balraj

Stand up comedian and host Balraj was rushed to a Goregaon hospital recently because of acute chest congestion. The comedian was all set to fly to Greece but due to his health setback, he had to postpone the trip. Balraj features in the upcoming season of the Rohit Shetty hosted adventure show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. An avid traveller, as soon as the doctors gave him a clean chit, he took off for Greece.

