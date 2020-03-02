B-Town Buzz: Bhumi Pednekar takes on weighty matters

Environment conscious Bhumi Pednekar has lent her support towards curbing plastic pollution. While shooting for Durgavati in Bhopal, she was impressed to see the measures being taken to curb the menace. Local authorities invited her to unveil an art installation aimed at reminding people to say no to plastic. Through her Climate Warrior campaign, Pednekar often raises her concerns about global warming.

An eyewitness from the event says, "It is now well-known that Bhumi is a climate advocate who is being relentless in her efforts to raise awareness on environmental issues. The local team managing the shoot of Durgavati were aware of this and approached her to lend her support by unveiling an installation in Bhopal titled Waste to Art at the Boat Club, Bhopal. Of course, Bhumi readily agreed after realising the hard work that is being done by the people of Bhopal and all authorities."

The unique art piece has been crafted from hundreds of kilograms of waste plastic and is an initiative of the Plastic Donation Center that has been working relentlessly to curb the plastic menace in its own unique way of combining this powerful message through art! The art piece is an example of how waste can be turned into something that can be appreciated while reminding all that such waste should be reduced daily to not choke the world’s eco-system.

The initiative is aimed to foster the participation of public and various other stakeholders so as to promote a sustainable world that curbs the plastic menace. It also works to create awareness over the ill effects of it and motivate commitment at the highest level for their solution.

The '80s show

Poonam Dhillon and Jackie Shroff caught up with South colleagues Rajkumar Sethupathy, Khushbu Sundar, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Suhasini Mani Ratnam and Ramya Krishnan at Hyderabad. They were attending Jaya Sudha Kapoor's son Nihar's wedding. Dhillon shared a picture and wrote, "80s friends reunion... what a group (sic)."

