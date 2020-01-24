B-town buzz: Bobby Deol goes clean; Sonam Kapoor gets emotional

As soon as he wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming web show, Bobby Deol got rid of his facial fuzz. Though the actor had been sporting a beard for a while, he has now decided to be clean shaven.

It's a saree tux

Sonam K Ahuja got emotional at Jean Paul Gaultier's final couture show in Paris as he bid adieu to the fashion industry. He had dressed the actor for her first international red carpet at the Cannes film festival. "He will forever hold a special place in my heart (sic)," she wrote while posting a snapshot of her wearing a saree tuxedo designed by Gaultier. Boy George sang a cover of Amy Winehouse's Back to Black during the show, which made it an unforgettable experience for the actor.

Meme fest

Saif Ali Khan's comment in an interview about there being no concept of India before the British arrived has become a meme fest on social media. #ThereWasNoConceptOf trended on Twitter. One user wrote, "#ThereWasNoConceptOf struggle in Bollywood before Ananya Pandey (sic)." Another wrote, "#ThereWasNoConceptOf helicopter shot before MSD (sic)." #ThereWasNoConceptOf porn before Mia Khalifa (sic)," read another post. LOL.

The master of disguise

Yesterday, Rishi Kapoor made netizens scratch their headsw about who the person was in the photograph he posted. Initially, he posted a black-and-white snapshot of a woman. While some thought she was his late mother, Krishna Kapoor, the smart ones were quick to point out that it was B-Town's iconic villain Pran.

Kapoor wrote, "Need you to tell mewho this person is? If someone already knows the answer, please refrain from disclosing. Let's not spoil the suspense for others (sic)." Later, he tweeted the answer, "The legend Pran sahab himself... this was not for a film but a personal family joke (sic)." When Pran's elder brother was tying the knot, he dressed up as a woman and landed up at the venue posing as his lover. We knew Pran as a cricket buff, but not as a prankster as well.

