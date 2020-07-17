B-town buzz: Bobby Deol keen to reinvent himself; Rahul Dev is back at work

Bobby Deol looks unrecognisable in Atul Sabharwal's upcoming film, Class of 83. The first look was unveiled on Thursday. Shah Rukh Khan's production, which drops on Netflix, features Deol as an upright cop-turned-instructor. The film marks his digital debut. After Race 3 (2018) and Housefull 4 (2019), the actor is keen to reinvent himself yet again. Something to look forward to.

Script's ready

Writer Aseem Arrora has wrapped up the final draft of Nikkhil Advani's Gorkha, starring John Abraham. He finds writing about the Army life challenging as it involves research for accuracy. "You have to understand a soldier's life," says Arrora who has penned Malang, Baazaar (2018) and the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom. "I am glad writers are getting their due," he adds.

Back at work

Rahul Dev is among the few who returned to the set as lockdown restrictions eased. He took off to Hoshiarpur for the shooting of Rajat Bakshi's Velapanti, co-starring Mukesh Tiwari and Sidhika Sharma. "I play a funny Haryanvi don in the comedy. My dialogues are in Haryanvi as well as in English. It is a welcome relief from playing negative characters in my last few films," he says.

