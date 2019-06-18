B-town Buzz: Bobby's sonny boy; Big B's See Now campaign; Sonam-Anand in Tokyo
Bobby Deol's son Aaryaman turned 18. Proud papa shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "My angel, my life. So blessed to be your father (sic)."
A clear picture
Amitabh Bachchan has launched the 'See Now' campaign to help end avoidable blindness. The megastar, himself a proud wearer of glasses, hopes this will encourage others to wear them without being conscious. The campaign, which was launched in Uttar Pradesh, sees Big B telling people the importance of regular eye check-ups.
PeeCee's rock
Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned party planner at mother Madhu's birthday party in Boston. She shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "Best birthday girl ever. I love you. Thank you for being my rock (sic)."
No biopic
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur believes his life is not exciting enough to be turned into a film. When a fan asked him on social media, he replied, "I am not arrogant enough to believe my life would make an interesting movie. All I have done is flowed with the river of my heart. My heart has always dominated my mind. But it's not what I advise others to do. Am lucky I am still surviving, still flowing, and still relevant. Phew (sic)." To each his own.
Love in Tokyo
Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja have taken off to their dream holiday destination — Japan. The actor was particularly keen on visiting the land of the rising sun.
Sonam has been providing fans a daily update of their trip on social media. She shared images of tucking into ice cream in Kyoto. Looks like the health-conscious actor has gone off her diet during the vacation.
See photos: Shilpa Shetty with family, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal clicked in Juhu
