B-town Buzz: Bobby's sonny boy; Big B's See Now campaign; Sonam-Anand in Tokyo

Updated: Jun 18, 2019, 12:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Bobby Deol's son Aaryaman turned 18. Proud papa shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "My angel, my life. So blessed to be your father (sic)."

Bobby Deol with son Aaryaman

Bobby Deol's son Aaryaman turned 18. Proud papa shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "My angel, my life. So blessed to be your father (sic)." The star son celebrated his big day in London where they are currently holidaying. Will Aaryaman follow in his father's footsteps?

Amitabh Bachchan

A clear picture

Amitabh Bachchan has launched the 'See Now' campaign to help end avoidable blindness. The megastar, himself a proud wearer of glasses, hopes this will encourage others to wear them without being conscious. The campaign, which was launched in Uttar Pradesh, sees Big B telling people the importance of regular eye check-ups.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with mother Madhu

PeeCee's rock

Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned party planner at mother Madhu's birthday party in Boston. She shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "Best birthday girl ever. I love you. Thank you for being my rock (sic)."

Shekhar Kapur

No biopic

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur believes his life is not exciting enough to be turned into a film. When a fan asked him on social media, he replied, "I am not arrogant enough to believe my life would make an interesting movie. All I have done is flowed with the river of my heart. My heart has always dominated my mind. But it's not what I advise others to do. Am lucky I am still surviving, still flowing, and still relevant. Phew (sic)." To each his own.

Sonam and Anand

Love in Tokyo

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja have taken off to their dream holiday destination — Japan. The actor was particularly keen on visiting the land of the rising sun.

Sonam has been providing fans a daily update of their trip on social media. She shared images of tucking into ice cream in Kyoto. Looks like the health-conscious actor has gone off her diet during the vacation.

