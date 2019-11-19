B-town buzz: Boney Kapoor breaks down; Shruti Haasan's musical pursuits

Producer Boney Kapoor got emotional while accepting the Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) Award on behalf of late wife Sridevi. The honour was presented to the filmmaker by Telugu stars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna at an event in Hyderabad on Sunday. Sridevi was honoured for her contribution to cinema. While receiving the honour, Kapoor broke down as he remembered Sridevi and said, "I'm sure she would have felt humbled to receive this award. I accept this on her behalf with humility." Rekha was also felicitated for excellence in cinema. The ANR award recognises artistes whose body of work has made a lasting impact on cinema.

Musical trail

Shruti Haasan has been juggling the shooting for the Tamil film, Laabam, starring Vijay Sethupathi, and an untitled Telugu flick with Ravi Teja. Now, she has managed to take out some time to focus on her musical pursuits. Earlier this year, she toured England. It is time again for some more gigs from November 28 at venues across the UK. Haasan is also looking forward to the release of Frozen 2. She is the voice of Elsa in the Tamil version of the animated Hollywood flick.

Spotted!

Newcomer Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani attended a script-reading session of Nikamma at director Sabbir Khan's office ahead of the shoot in Lucknow. Dassani, who is Bhagyashree's son, made his debut in Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota (2018).

Nick uses PeeCee's sheet masks

Nick Jonas often digs into wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas's vanity kit for some quick-fix beauty treatments. He uses her sheet masks for brighter skin even though he does not know who makes the serum-infused masks. When he runs out of moisturiser, he chooses one from her wide collection. The American singer made this confession while launching a fragrance line. He added that wifey dearest likes it and does not mind!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates