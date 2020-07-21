B-Town Buzz: Calling Sehmat writer Harinder Sikka's battle for credit; Naseeruddin Shah turns 70

As the debate around the 'B-Town mafia' intensifies, author Harinder Sikka has revealed how director Meghna Gulzar wanted to garner all the credit for Raazi (2018). The Alia Bhatt-starrer was based on his 2008 book, Calling Sehmat. In a TV interview, he claimed she worked to hound him out of the Jaipur Literature Festival, book launches and awards. Sikka also alleged that his production, Nanak Shah Fakir (2018), got a raw deal as he is an 'outsider'.

On Monday, Naseeruddin Shah turned 70. It was work as usual for the veteran actor, who was part of virtual interaction for his upcoming Amazon Prime series, Bandish Bandits. As co-actors Anil Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and Urmila Matondkar extended birthday greetings on social media, Shah said that after over four decades in the industry, his main aim is to make new talent feel at ease whenever he is working with them.

Naseeruddin Shah is one of the most celebrated actors of the Hindi film industry with several accolades including three national awards to his name. On the professional front, the actor is soon to be seen in Amazon Original "Bandish Bandits", a romantic musical drama. Shah plays Pandit Radhemohan Rathod in the 10-part web series due to be released on August 4, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

