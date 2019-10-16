B-town buzz: Child actor Jasleen Singh to voice Lali; Vineet Kumar heads south

Child actor Jasleen Singh is the voice of Lali in Fukrey Boyzzz, an animated version of the Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh-starrer Fukrey (2013). Manjot played Lali in the comic caper. The youngster has another connect with the actor. He played the young Manjot in the recent Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl. "I am passionate about acting, singing and doing voice-overs ever since I can remember. I consider myself lucky that I've got a chance to work with known names in the industry," says Jasleen, 10, who was earlier seen in Neerja (2016), A Flying Jatt (2016) and Secret Superstar (2017).

South story

Mukkabaaz (2018) actor Vineet Kumar has been approached for the reboot of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2 (2017). The crime thriller will be directed by #MeToo accused Susi Ganesan, who also helmed the original. It will be shot in Varanasi and Lucknow. The film's first outing in 2006 was remade as Shortcut Romeo (2013) and starred Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Brand new prescription

BBC thriller Doctor Foster is getting a desi version. Milan Talkies and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 (2018) director Tigmanshu Dhulia is helming the series, which will drop on Hotstar. Hamid (2018) director Aijaz Khan is also part of the project. Doctor Foster stars Suranne Jones as a general practitioner who suspects her husband is having an extra marital affair.

On the set

Poster Boys (2017) actor Samiksha Bhatnagar is shooting for Hemant N Mishra's Black Rose in Prayagraj. She plays a cop in the action thriller. The actor underwent weeks of training to get into character. Some of the pictures from the shoot have found their way online.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates