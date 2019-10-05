B-town buzz: Deepika Padukone now in the Business Of Fashion list; Salman Khan's rakhi sister to make debut

The colours of divinity

After featuring in short films, Parineeti (2017) and Girl Talk, Shweta Rohira is now Bollywood-bound. Better known as Salman Khan's rakhi sister, she did a photoshoot of the nine looks of Goddess Durga for an app. "The make up team tried to make each look perfect. Navratri is a colourful festival. It means a lot to me. I have always been fascinated by the different forms of Ma Durga," she says. Shweta felt like a canvas when she was being painted. "It was an extraordinary experience," adds actor Pulkit Samrat's ex-wife.

Business of Fashion List:

Deepika Padukone now finds a place in the Business Of Fashion list. She is the only Indian actor on it. Considered to be the definitive professional index of people shaping the fashion industry, it is decided by nominations received from BOF members, data analysis and research. Commenting on her inclusion, the website shared, "One of the highest-paid actors, she featured on the cover of US Vogue and has become a red carpet mainstay by mixing Parisian haute couture labels with homegrown Indian designers."

