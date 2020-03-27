B-Town Buzz: Deepshikha Nagpal and DJ Sheizwood sing 'Go, Corona, Go'

DJ Sheizwood and actor Deepshikha Nagpal have rendered a track, Go, Corona, go. It has music by Sheizwood and lyrics by Kunwar Juneja. Through the song, the makers are requesting everyone to battle this pandemic together and remain safe.

DJ Sheizwood said: "It better to be safe than sorry. I request people to stay indoors, avoid public gatherings, use masks and sanitisers, and be safe." Deepshikha insisted the coronavirus threat is real. "The best way to overcome this is by being careful to avoid potential danger. Health is wealth, it's high time people start implementing this." Presented by Apeksha Music, the song has been produced by Ajay Jaswal.

Wonder if they were inspired by Ramdas Athawale and the Buddhist monks chanting Go corona, go, which went viral.

Stirred delights

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor Aasif Sheikh is cooking during self-isolation. He says, "I have finally found time to do stuff that interests me. I am in charge of breakfast now, and knowing what my kids love, I always try making their favourites."

Joy in the time of gloom

Yesterday, Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali Mehta were blessed with a baby boy. The MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar (2007) actor, who was also seen on Balika Vadhu, shared the news on social media. He wrote, "I was going to avoid uploading pictures for at least four months. But given the gloom in the world, I think news of the baby will brighten your day. I'm hoping my baby is a superhero born in difficult times and will make the world even more beautiful (sic)." This is the couple's first child. Ruslaan is veteran actor Anjana Mumtaz's son.

