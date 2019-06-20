B-town buzz: Dharmendra to do a horror comedy Khalli Balli; Kiran Rao's next directorial venture

bollywood

Dharmendra will be playing the role of a psychiatrist in Khalli Balli. The film also stars Roja girl Madhoo, Kainaat Arora, Rajniesh Duggal, Rajpal Yadav

Dharmendra with director Manoj Sharma

Dharmendra to be part of Horror comedy film Khalli Balli

Writer-Director Manoj Sharma is on cloud 9 as he has just roped in yesteryear superstar Dharmendra in his horror comedy film Khalli Balli, produced by Kamal Kishor Mishra of One Entertainment Film Productions and Prachi Movies. Dharmendra will be playing the role of a psychiatrist in the film. The film also stars Roja girl Madhoo, Kainaat Arora, Rajniesh Duggal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaj, Ekta Jain, Yasmeen Khan, Brijendra Kala, Yogesh Lakhani and Asrani. The film will be shot in Mumbai and Lucknow. We came to know through a source that Dharam Ji had a great time shooting horror comedy.

Short message



Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

After Dhobi Ghat (2011), Kiran Rao has wielded the directorial baton again for two short films for Facebook's mobile storytelling initiative. The films take on gender inequality and domestic violence. Proud husband Aamir Khan posted, "I didn't know it was even possible to tell a story in 10 seconds. She has shown me how (sic)."

Rainy celebration



Arvind Swami and Aditi Rao Hydari

Yesterday, Arvind Swami celebrated his 49th birthday. Aditi Rao Hydari, who shared screen space with him in Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018), shared a still from their Tamil film. She wrote, "While all the girls sent me envious messages...happy birthday eternal heartthrob (sic)." Swami enjoys a huge female fan base, Hydari wanted to make them jealous.

On the set



On the sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra

Karanvir Bohra, Tony Kakkar, Priya Banerjee, Shraddha Arya, Aditya Narayan, Aditya Narayan, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa and Reema Shaikh are a happy bunch on the set of the sketch comedy, Khatra Khatra Khatra. Bohra and Banerjee were promoting their film, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, on the show.

Tina Philip: Atharv aka Aarush is a sweetheart

Tina Philip is loving her time on the sets of Dipti Kalwani's Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna with her little co-star Atharv Johnny Sharma. Talking about working with him, she says, "It's fantastic! I learn a lot from him every day. Like how to be happy for no reason. To fight tirelessly for something you really want and to always be curious. Atharv aka Aarush is a sweetheart. I've never seen a kid as caring as him. He makes sure we eat from his tiffin and then generously shares his chocolates after lunch. We play games during breaks and I teach him maths sometimes since we both love maths," she says.

Ask her if it's tough to work with a child artist, and she says, "I think that depends. With Atharv, he comes prepared on the set and always knows his lines. When he makes a mistake, he himself very cutely says 'cut cut' instead of the director. The best bit about child actors is that their reactions are not rehearsed. They are so honest. It's an absolute pleasure to work with him."

