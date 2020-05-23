B-town buzz: Dia Mirza believes its time to reflect; Angela Krislinzki turns lyricist

On Friday, to mark the United Nations' day for biological diversity, Dia Mirza emphasised that as the Coronavirus engulfs the globe, it's time to reflect on our relationship with the environment. "It's a message we have heard numerous times before but are recognising only now. Everything we do will be ultimately tied to nature," says the actor, who is also a UN sustainable development goals advocate.

Song with a cause

Malang actor Angela Krislinzki turns lyricist with Tere hone se, rendered by Madhav Mahajan. Though a love song, it also salutes frontline healthcare warriors. Mahajan, whose parents are doctors, shot the music video in Gurdaspur with medicos. Krislinzki filmed her portions at home.

