B-town buzz: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang depicts Goa in poor light?

Claiming that Mohit Suri's Malang projects Goa in a poor light as a drug haven, the state government will henceforth permit the shooting of films only after scrutinising the script. The Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer, which has several scenes of drug and rave parties in Goa, is said to have maligned the image of the state. The Entertainment Society of Goa will check the content before giving permission to shoot.

When time flew

Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha found themselves on board the same flight. The trio ended up having a discussion on films, politics and more. We don't know what else they spoke about but would like to know about their political views in the present scenario.

