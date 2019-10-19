B-town buzz: Disha Patani begins shoot for Ekta's next; Zareen Khan to feature in Punjabi film Daaka

Disha Patani begins shooting for Ekta Kapoor's next from October 22 in Chandigarh. The Bharat actor is a fan of Kapoor's bold and unique choice of subjects. Patani plays a sexy Punjab di kudi in the film helmed by Ashima Chibber. For the past several days, she had been attending workshops to get her Punjabi accent right. The quirky story is written by Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa. Patani's character will be far from bholi in the slice-of-life film.

Zareen Khan and Gippy Grewal spotted





After Jatt James Bond (2014), Zareen Khan features in another Punjabi film, Daaka. She was spotted with co-star Gippy Grewal on their way to Chandigarh to kick off the heist thriller's promotions.

Amit cares

While on a flight from Delhi to Mumbai, Amit Sadh was reading Jordan B Peterson's 12 Rules For Life — An Antidote To Chaos. The bookmark was a Jet Airways boarding pass. The Gold (2018) actor also found himself sitting in an aircraft that was previously owned by Jet. He wrote, "I couldn't help but think about all the people that lost their jobs. I pray that you all find better jobs and excel further in life. I am sure that we can come together to rehabilitate the ones who are still fighting (sic)." He further told those going through a tough time to reach out to him. He would be happy to help in whatever way he can. B-Town cares.

Jimmy and Gul talk a lot

Jimmy Sheirgill and Gul Panag had lots to talk about while shooting for the web series, Rangbaaz 2. They share a common Punjab connect and went to college in Patiala. Panag also told him that she had bunked classes to watch his debut film, Maachis (1996).

