B-town buzz: Divya Dutta's unrecognisable act; Ananya Panday's multi-coloured mask

Divya Dutta posted a picture of herself dressed as a Sardar. While she looked unrecognisable, we wonder if it is for a commercial or a film. Dutta has played several roles with equal aplomb. This too should not be difficult.

On the professional front, Divya Dutta was last seen playing a different role in the short film The Relationship Manager, which addresses the issue of domestic violence. The Relationship Manager is directed by Falguni Thakore and, according to Divya, the filmmaker strongly felt the need to open up about the issue. Produced by Neeraj Pandey, the film also features Annup Sonii, Anupam Kher, Sana Khan, and Juhi Babbar.

Ananya Panday prefers a multicoloured mask to offset her white T-shirt while on way to a pampering session at a Juhu salon. On the professional front, Ananya Panday had two successful films in her debut year in 2019- Student of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. She's now gearing up for Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and a film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Khaali Peeli was slated to release in cinemas on June 12 but now the release is likely to happen directly on OTT due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The film with Padukone and Chaturvedi, produced by Dharma Productions, is touted to be out on the Valentine's Day weekend in 2021. Apart from these two projects, she is all set to collaborate with Vijay Deverakonda for a pan-India film that's tentatively tilted Fighter. The duo shared the news with their fans on social media before COVID-19 lockdown.

