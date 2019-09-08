B-town buzz: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's lovers' tiff; Tanushree making a comeback?

There has been tattle about what made Shibani Dandekar post a cryptic message as her Instastory. She shared a post of Reese Witherspoon who wrote, "My friend @kerrywashington always says, "Rejection is God's protection". You are on a path that is made for you. Sometimes the universe is protecting you from a bad job or a toxic relationship. So remember next time you fail at something or someone leaves you heartbroken... let yourself be sad, grieve what didn't happen for a minute but move on. Better things are waiting for you (sic)." On the same day, actor beau Farhan Akhtar wrote, "You're the one that I want (sic)." Were the two having a lovers' tiff?

Am back

Tanushree Dutta is in talks with leading filmmakers for a potential comeback into Bollywood. Once in India, Tanushree will begin the dance and fitness prep. The actor hopes for a script that outshines debut films of current newcomers. The ex-Miss India, who initiated the #MeToo movement in India, wants to look and perform her best and is hoping to collaborate with mature professionals this time around.

Big screen bound

After her acting debut in the critically-acclaimed short film, Faded, which is also written by her and directed by Hina D'Souza, Melissa Raju Thomas is now making her big-screen debut in the bilingual film, Moothon. The crime drama, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is co-produced by Anurag Kashyap who has also penned the Hindi dialogues. Moothon has been selected as a standout outlier at the Toronto film festival.

Also read: B-town buzz: Shalmali Kholgade is a Beyonce fan; The Sky Is Pink team off to Toronto

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates