B-town buzz: Farhan-Shibani give couple goals; On set with Mohit Suri

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar is so caught up with his prep for Toofan that he has no time for romance. The actor has been hitting the gym at a Bandra club regularly.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Last week we mentioned that Farhan Akhtar is so caught up with his prep for Toofan that he has no time for romance. The actor has been hitting the gym at a Bandra club regularly. For a while, we did not spot him with ladylove Shibani Dandekar.

It looks like he has been reading this page. Dandekar accompanied Akhtar to the club in gym wear. We guess as he went through his exercise routine, she too did a bit of gymming. Now that's what we call #CoupleGoals.

On the work front, Farhan is also currently gearing up for his upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink, where the actor will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra after their previous movie, Dil Dhadakne Do, was a blockbuster hit in the theatres.

On the set

Director Mohit Suri seems to be enjoying some shut eye moments as actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Angela Krislinzki and Shaad Randhawa flash a grin for the cameras on the set of his action thriller, Malang. Krislinzki has been cast opposite Randhawa who is a permanant fixture in Suri's films.

Malang is a revenge drama which will be directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani. Suri is reuniting with Bhushan after their film Aashiqui 2 was a hit. Reportedly, Malang will be shot at various exotic locations including Mauritius and Goa from March onwards. The film is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.

Also read: On the set: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur are training for 'something special' for Malang

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates