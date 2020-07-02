Search

B-Town Buzz: Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh pledge to give 'the gift of life'

Updated: Jul 02, 2020, 11:10 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh pledged to donate their organs

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh

To mark Doctor's Day on Wednesday, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh pledged to donate their organs. "We had been thinking about it for long. There is no better gift than the gift of life," said the couple. They thanked obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Nozer Sherier for inspiring them.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday lauded Bollywood star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh after they took a pledge to donate their organs as the country observes Doctor's Day. Riteish and Genelia took to Twitter to reply to the minister:

On the set

Aftab

Aftab Shivdasani has begun shooting for the web series, Poison 2, at a Mira Road studio. As normalcy returns post lifting of restrictions and shootings resume, the makers of the thriller have taken the required precautionary measures. The first season, which released last year, featured Arbaaz Khan and
Tanuj Virwani.

Divine call

Paridhi

Paridhi Sharma has been roped in for the title role in Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi. After Puja Banerjee quit the mythological due to personal reasons, the makers were keen to find a replacement soon as the shoot begins anew post the pandemic. Sharma is best remembered for her 2013 show, Jodha Akbar.

