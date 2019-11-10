B-town buzz: Giorgia Andriani is hoping for a film with beau Arbaaz Khan?

Giorgia Andriani is referred to as Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend, but the Italian model is now all set to make her Bollywood debut in the comic caper, Welcome To Bajrangpur. Andriani says her true desire is to work with her beau in future, whenever the right script comes along.

That's what friends are for

Friends who eat together, stay together seems to be the mantra of this gang. Braving the evening traffic, Shrishti Behl, Goldie Bahl, Farah Khan, Sonu Sood, Avinash Gowariker, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sonali Bendre, Sunita Gowarikar and Arjun Kapoor ventured out for a fine dining experience recently at a five-star. If their happy faces are any indication, this bunch of pals enjoyed the food and the company.

A taste of Serbian delights

Choti Sarrdaarni actors Avinesh Rekhi (Sarabjeet) Nimrit Kaur (Meher) and Kevina Tak (Param) are in Serbia shooting for the new track for the show. It will see Meher begin a new life. The unit was initially slated to travel to Austria, but the makers changed the destination. Not that the cast is complaining. They are happy to explore Serbia and tuck into local delicacies apart from doing the touristy stuff.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates