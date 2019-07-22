B-town Buzz: Hindi remake of Jigarthanda in pipeline; Shreyas plays an AIDS patient

regional-cinema

Abhishek Chaubey

Abhishek Chaubey is all set to helm the Hindi remake of Karthik Subbaraj's Tamil film Jigarthanda (2014), which featured Siddharth and Lakshmi Menon. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has acquired the rights of the gangster comedy. Scripting is currently underway. Earlier, there was speculation that Ajay Devgn was planning a remake but the project did not take off.

Shreyas plays an AIDS patient



Shreyas Porus Pardiwalla

Having made his debut with Yaariyan followed by the ambitious romantic, Sanam Re, Shreyas Porus Pardiwalla is set to spring a huge surprise on the audience and his fans with his next offering, an emotional drama.

The film touched on the subject of AIDS is inspired by a real incident. The movie follows one particularly horny kid, as he moves around his privileged Delhi social circles, trying to get laid. Little does he know that he is HIV positive.

Without revealing much about the film, Shreyas says, "It's a great opportunity to work with talented makers, touted as one of the most talented team. I have been waiting for such a powerful role!"

The film goes on floors in November this year.

Champion dance troupe to star in patriotic music video

Mumbai's hip-hop dance crew, The Kings, winners of the American reality television show "World Of Dance", will feature in a music video, before a film inspired by them hits the screens.

About two months after producer Shailendra Singh announced that he had acquired rights to the group's inspiring story for a film, he is all set to feature The Kings in a special dance video.

The troupe will feature in the video of a song titled "Ek Bharat. Mera Bharat (Anthem4Good)", sung by singer-composer Mithoon, Sukhwinder Singh, Jubin Nautiyal and Godswill.

"The Kings have made India proud by becoming world dance champions. It is hugely exciting that they have come together to make this video in celebration of the anthem. They have shared an incredibly emotional story that I think many people can relate to," Shailendra said.

The song was created and produced by Shailendra and Mithoon.

