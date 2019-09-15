B-town buzz: In-Shaa-Allah back on track?; Neetu Kapoor reveals her photoshoot truth

Alia Bhatt's almost daily visits to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office are fuelling speculation that In-Shaa-Allah will be back on track. After original choice Salman Khan declared that the project has been delayed, a miffed Bhansali decided to put it on the backburner. But as Alia has given a chunk of dates for the film, there is talk that the filmmaker will roll In-Shaa-Allah soon.

Buzz is that he is turning to his favourite actor Ranveer Singh. If Ranveer does not have the dates, he will then turn to someone else. Bhansali prefers to keep mum so there is speculation galore.

Help at hand

Neetu Kapoor let us in on a secret during her acting days. Sharing a photo from a yesteryear magazine, she explained that the hand in the picture is nor hers but that of her hairdresser! She was shooting with photographer Rakesh Shrestha who was keen on a close-up shot of Neetu, but her nails were short.

So, he suggested the hairdresser's hand be used instead as she had manicured talons. Sounds funny, but Neetu swears it is true.

Why are Lootcase producers careful?

Film Lootcase is based on a true story. There was a case where the actual bag went missing and the amount involved was almost 20 crores and there were many big names involved, at that point case did not come in the limelight because black money was involved. Due to which the producers want to be super careful and don't want to let this news go out as it involves money scam and they think it might harm the film.

The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan starring Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Duggal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz and is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

