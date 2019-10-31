B-town buzz: Irrfan Khan's film to be released in China; SRK misses Yash Chopra

Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari is gearing up to be released in China, making this the second film of the actor that will hit screens in the neighbouring country. Nishikant Kamat's venture also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, who says, "Madaari highlights the weak nodes of our society. I am really excited about its release in China. Chinese theatres are showing interest in Bollywood industry, and it's good for our film."

Spot the similarity?

It was perhaps a musician's cap that had Shah Rukh Khan reminisce about late filmmaker Yash Chopra, during a Paris trip. Taking to Twitter, he shared a video of the musician, and alluded to his resemblance with the director. "Suddenly just... missed Yashji. Maybe it's the singers cap (sic)," he wrote.

Three decades to Parinda

As his career-defining film Parinda is set for a telly screening to mark 30 years since its release, Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalls shooting a cherished scene of the Anil Kapoor starrer. "There is a memorable scene in the movie [that was] shot at Kabutar Khana. It was challenging. Initially, I had insisted on all the shops being closed during the shoot. While that couldn't happen, surprisingly, the shoot went on smoothly. I am glad it is still considered as one of the most iconic Bollywood scenes. Our film was initially called Kabutar Khana, but, on Javed Akhtar ji's recommendation, we changed it to Parinda," Chopra says.

