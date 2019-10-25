B-town buzz: Is Sanjay Dutt doing another south film? Annup Sonii's Marathi debut

South icon Mohanlal and Sanjay Dutt caught up, leading to speculation if the two were teaming up for a film. The Malayalam superstar shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, "Big brother with Munna Bhai (sic)." Dutt is shooting for the Kannada film, KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash. Fans wondered if he had given his nod to another South flick.

Going Marathi

Annup Sonii has revealed his look in his debut Marathi film, Fatteshikast. Digpal Lanjekar's historical drama sees the actor play Mughal general Shaista Khan. The Crime Patrol anchor had to brush up on his Marathi for the film.

Get the look

TV actor Shalin Bhanot's look in the web series, The Red Land, is modelled on a Varanasi local who he met during his visit there. The crew shopped with him in the local bazaars to ape the look.

Injured on set

Samikssha Batnagar suffered a leg injury while shooting for an action sequence on the set of Hemant N Sharma's Black Rose in Prayagraj. While running around a pile of bricks, she tripped and fell. After administering first aid, the crew rushed her to the hospital.

