B-Town Buzz: It's a wrap for Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan has wrapped up the first schedule of his Bollywood debut, Tadap. The unit shot in Mussoorie. The action thriller, directed by Milan Luthria, also features Tara Sutaria. Sajid Nadiadwala's production is a remake of the Telugu film RX 100 (2018). The Telugu version of RX 100 starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead.

Back to the classroom

As her next, Shakuntala Devi, is based on the life of the late math wiz, Vidya Balan teased followers with a math problem to guess when it will hit screens. "The release date for Shakuntala Devi has been decided. It will release in exactly 148 days from now," she said in a video clip. "Kya hua? Calculation nahi kar paa rahe? Kya laga, Shakuntala Devi hoon, aise hi bata dungi? Chalo, one more try," she added. Then she gave another equation to solve. "It is releasing on the date which is a number 8, when added with the month and year number, again adds up to 8," she adds before revealing the answer — May 8, 2020.

Friends forever

Sussanne Khan is showcasing buddy designer Ana Singh's creations at her store. She shared the news on social media and wrote, "Here we go... so happy introducing Christian vintage collection by my multifaceted talented sista from another mister... Ana (sic)." Khan has invited her gang of girls, as well as Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani. Singh's oldest buddy Jackie Shroff is sure to attend. She is styling him in the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe.

