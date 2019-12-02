B-town buzz: John Abraham's I-Day date remains; Vijay Raaz spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

I-Day date remains

John Abraham will keep his date with Independence Day next year too. Over the weekend, the makers of his next, Attack, announced that the thriller hits screens on August 14, 2020. This will be the third year in a row that Johnny boy's film will release on I-Day. In 2018, it was Satyameva Jayate, and this year, he released Batla House. Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh are his co-stars in Attack, which is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

Spotted

Yesterday, Vijay Raaz was spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Juhu office. Considering Alia Bhatt also caught up with the filmmaker, there is speculation that Raaz is being roped in for Gangubai Kathiawadi. One of the most talented and under-appreciated actors in B-Town, it will be a treat to watch him in a Bhansali film.

On the set

Rapper Badshah has teamed up with model Alina Rai for his new music video, Kamal Hai. The track was shot in Yerevan, Armenia. Rai, who features in the upcoming film, Lucknow Junction, is a lookalike of Katrina Kaif. Earlier this year, the TikTok star's pictures went viral due to her uncanny resemblance to Kat. Rai is excited to work with Badshah as she's a fan of his music. His tracks are always on loop on her playlist.

