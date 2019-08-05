B-town buzz: Karan Johar captures cuties Roohi, Yash in a frame

bollywood

Post facing criticism for his recent post on social media, Karan Johar grabbed eyeballs by sharing Roohi and Yash's cute picture

Karan Johar

Karan Johar faced flak for sharing a video of his home party, which netizens described as 'Udta Punjab'. Now, the filmmaker is making social media users go awww by posting a photograph of children, Yash and Roohi.

Netizens have been scratching their heads about how the tots became so big overnight! Kajol and Jacqueline Fernandez reacted by asking, "What! They are so big, so soon (sic)."

Some netizens even said that they look set for Student Of The Year 10.



Roohi and Yash Johar

Yeh dosti - Rajpal Yadav and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to re-unite

Rajpal Yadav is sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan after two decades. The two worked together in Shool (1999) and Jungle (2000). Yadav is thankful to Nawaz's brother Shamas, who is helming the film, for casting him. The film is a laugh riot, but with an emotional message. Last seen in Judwaa 2 (2017), Yadav has been roped in to take the fun element a notch higher.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha in New York!

Rishi Kapoor who is counting his days to return to India post his treatment, bumped into Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha on the streets of New York. The actor, who has been in New York for nearly 10 months now, seeking treatment for an unknown health condition, shared a picture on his Twitter handle with the duo along with wife Neetu Kapoor.

"Bumped into Raj Kumar Rao and Pratalekha downtown. Small world!" he tweeted.

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share photos. Check them out:

Rishi Kapoor, who went to the US in September 2018, was last seen in 'Jhootha Kahin Ka', which released on July 19

