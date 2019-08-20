B-town buzz: Kareena Kapoor Khan's web debut; Diana Penty's messy hair

bollywood

Kareen Kapoor Khan is speculating her web debut while Anushka Sharma reminds a netizen of the VLC media logo with her latest picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

There has been a great deal of speculation about Kareena Kapoor Khan's web debut. Husband Saif Ali Khan has convinced her to take the digital route. Bebo is said to be exploring the options of hosting a talk show, which will have B-Town stars as guests. The actor and her girl gang are up-to-date with industry gossip. It should be a fun watch.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy shooting for her film Angrezi Medium, which is the sequel to the critically acclaimed English Medium, which starred Irrfan Khan. The sequel, too, stars Khan and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles, while Bebo is all set to play a cop in the movie. Besides this film, Kareena has been shooting for the dance reality show Dance India Dance 7 on which she appears as a judge. Kareena has a busy year ahead as she also has another film, Good News, in her kitty, which also features Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

Penty's hair-raising story

Stars are often trolled by netizens, but Diana Penty found herself being taken to task by industry folk. She shared a photograph on Instagram and wrote, "Messy hair, don't care (sic)." Dia Mirza asked, "Uh where's the mess missy (sic)?" Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "This messy hair is hair goals (sic)." Sonu Sood commented, "Messy... straight out of the parlour (sic)." Punit Malhotra asked, "This is messy?" If this is untidy, what is orderly, Penty?

Anushka or traffic cone?

Anushka Sharma, who is accompanying husband Virat Kohli on his West Indies tour, shared a picture of herself on Instagram. Kohli responded with a lovestruck emoji, but netizens made hilarious memes that flooded social networking sites yesterday. They compared her with traffic and construction cones. One user wrote, "Work in progress (sic)." Another user wrote that she reminded him of the VLC media player logo!

Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screens in Aanand L Rai's film, Zero. The film did not do as well as expected at the box office, but that did not shake the actress' confidence. Anushka is now working on her production house. After Zero, she hasn't announced a project but has produced two web series, one for Netflix and the other for Amazon Prime.

Also read: B-town buzz: Rakul Preet Singh vacays in Ibiza; Puneet Issar's son to make Bollywood debut

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates