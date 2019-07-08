B-town buzz: Karishma Sharma gets jiggy with Hrithik Roshan; Rakul Preet Singh gears up for her next

bollywood

Karishma Sharma is thrilled that she got to dance with Hrithik Roshan in Super 30's Paisa song

Karishma Sharma and Rakul Preet Singh

Karishma Sharma features in the item song, Paisa in the upcoming film, Super 30. She is thrilled that she got to dance with Hrithik Roshan in the track. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor was last seen on Comedy Circus.

Ready for the next

De De Pyar De actor Rakul Preet Singh is all set for her next film. She has been dubbing for Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan, which sees Sidharth Malhotra as co-star. If the industry grapevine is to be believed, Singh is in talks for not one, but two Bollywood projects. Things are hush-hush for the moment as the deal has not yet been inked. Meanwhile, she is busy with her South commitments and her business endeavours, which include running a gym in Hyderabad. Fitness conscious Singh does not miss a day doing her workouts and there are no cheat meals for her.

Shahid continues to reign

The Guwahati police took netizens by surprise with their posts inspired by the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh. The posters featuring Kapoor talk about fighting drug abuse. One of the posters reads, "Stop acting cool by being addicted to bad habits because Kabir Singh Is fiction, your life is not (sic)." Another read, "Where is the popular place to buy ganja in Guwahati — just doing a survey (sic)."

It's laced with a message

After starring with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2017), Bidita Bag will be seen in Manoj Singh's upcoming drama, Moksh To Maya. "The film sends out a message to misogynistic men in our society. I hope it receives the kind of response from the audience that it deserves," says the director. The film, written by Kapil Kaustabh Sharma, also stars telly actor Meghna Malik, best remembered as Ammaji of Na Aana Is Des Laado.

Big leap

Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi is said to have been roped in for Bunty Aur Babli 2. The first installment of the film in 2005 starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

