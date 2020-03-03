B-town buzz: Kriti Sanon keeps fans guessing with her new tattoo

Kriti Sanon provided a glimpse of her new tattoo leaving fans wondering what it was. "The start of something new (sic)," she posted. As the actor was dressed in an outfit that only partially showed the mark, it was difficult to decipher it. Sanon apparently wants to keep the tattoo a mystery and her strategically placed top made it look like a 'V' in the photograph.

Take that!

Best remembered as the loving mother in the Zaira Wasim-starrer Secret Superstar (2017), Meher Vij is now packing a punch in Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair's web series Special Ops. As prep, Vij trained in mixed martial arts and Krav Maga. She was surprised and happy to bag the role. "When people see you in certain kind of roles, you end up getting typecast. Thankfully, that didn't happen," she says.

