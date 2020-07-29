B-town buzz: Kubbra Sait to pen memoir; Vidya Balan shows how to wear your mask right

Kubbra Sait is writing her memoir, which will hit stands next year. The actor will talk about the challenges she faced and how she overcame them — from battling social anxiety to being bullied and teased about her appearance. The book, yet untitled, will be published by HarperCollins.

It will offer a no-holds-barred look at the real person behind the public persona. On Monday, the Sacred Games actor turned a year older. The book offer was the best birthday gift she could receive. It was also the best thing that came her way during the lockdown.

Isn't that great news?

Spotted

Vidya Balan shows how to wear your mask right while stepping out. On Monday, the actor was spotted up and about in Bandra. PIC/SHADAB KHAN

Speaking about Vidya Balan's upcoming project, the actress will be next seen portraying a math Wizz in and as Shakuntala Devi. Featuring Vidya Balan in the lead, the film is a biographical drama on the extraordinary life of Shakuntala Devi, mathematics genius, writer and astrologer who was popularly known as the human-computer. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Anupama Banerjee.

Shakuntala's talent was such that it earned her a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. Shakuntala's ability to make speedy calculations on her fingertips was discovered at the age of five when she solved a math problem that was meant for an 18-year old student.

Don't forget to stream Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi slated to release on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news