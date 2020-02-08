B-town buzz: Madhuri Dixit is Subhash Ghai's best student; Malaika and Terence reunite after 20 years

Madhuri Dixit Nene was Subhash Ghai's best student. The filmmaker made this confession while addressing students of his film school, Whistling Woods International. The actor met Ghai after her debut film, Abodh (1984), proved to be a damp squib. She went on to do films like Ram Lakhan (1989) and Khalnayak (1993) with him. Both the films propelled her to stardom. Dixit never fails to acknowledge that she learnt a lot from him. Recently, she also addressed students of his film school.

Bees saal baad

Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis, who feature as judges on the upcoming reality show, India's Best Dancer, are reuniting after 20 years. Malla used to learn dancing at Lewis's academy in 2000. She says, "He is my guru, and now I am sharing the stage with him." Instead of shishya, Lewis prefers to call her a diva. "When it comes to glamour, dance and expressions, no one can beat her. She was passionate then and she still carries the same grace today."

