B-town buzz: Mandana Karimi's unique birthday celebration; Armaan Malik warn fans

Mandana Karimi celebrated her birthday on Tuesday by extending help to the fund-raiser, No One Sleeps Hungry. She collected 200 bags of groceries to distribute to the needy. "It was overwhelming to be part of a cause on my special day. I've received so much love from everywhere. I have got calls from people who I haven't spoken to for years. It might be a strange time for all of us, but it has brought us all closer to each other," she says.

On the professional front, Sunny Leone and Mandana Karimi will be next seen in an upcoming horror-comedy Coca Cola. The actress is also a part of The Casino, a web show, starring Karanvir Bohra, Sudhanshu Pandey and Aindrita Ray in pivotal roles.

The 10 episode series is the story of a rich yet humble boy Vicky who is the heir to his father’s multi-billion-dollar casino. It is set to unfold a world of mystery and conspiracy in a high-class society. Directed by Hardik Gajjar and Produced by Hardik Gajjar Films, The Casino premieres on 10th April only on ZEE5.

Beware of imposter

Armaan Malik took to social media to warn against a Facebook page, Armaan Malik live. The singer requested netizens to report and block it. "Please don't believe anything that the page posts about me or on behalf of me on Facebook. It's not me," he wrote. The crooner also interacted with fans on social media. Several expressed concern about the ongoing situation and their inadequacies. "Take it one day at a time. Right now, we all are in the same boat. There's no rush to achieve anything," he advised.

