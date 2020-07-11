B-town buzz: Manoj Bajpayee denies rumours; Radheshyam's poster an inspired look?

After UP gangster Vikas Dubey's killing, rumours flew thick and fast that a filmmaker was planning to bring alive his life on the big screen. Producer Sandiip Kapur suggested Manoj Bajpayee's name. This fuelled speculation that the actor had given his nod to the project. Last evening, Bajpayee took to social media to quell the rumours by denying the news. Knowing his penchant to play real-life characters, he would make for the best bet to play the history-sheeter.

Inspired look?

Fans across the world have been waiting for Prabhas' next film's announcement. The film, which is titled 'Radheshyam' is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and produced by UV Creations, have released the first look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde from the film.

The Prabhas starrer also has an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's multilingual film finally has a title — Radheshyam. On Friday, the first look (left) of Radha Krishna Kumar’s directorial venture was also released. Some fans pointed out that it was similar to that of the lead actors in Krish's Telugu film Kanche (2015), including the red and white colour code.

The cinematography for Radheshyam is done by Manoj Paramahamsa and the production designer for the film is RRaveendar with Kamal Kannan as the VFX Producer. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present 'Radheshyam' a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

