B-town buzz: Mithun Chakraborty sets Dance+ on fire

Mithun Chakraborty put rumours about his ill-health to rest when he appeared on Dance + 5. Bollywood's legendary disco dancer set the stage on fire with the contestants on Remo D'Souza's dance show. Chakraborty encouraged the participants not to give up when faced with rejection. He revealed, "I faced a lot of rejection due to my skin tone. That was when I decided that I will showcase my dancing skills instead."

Face the music

Vishal Dadlani's post on chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi's retirement has irked a section of netizens.The singer-composer tweeted, "Goodbye, ex-CJI Gogoi, and I hope you can stomach the disgraceful and cowardly legacy you have left this august office (sic)." They felt it was in bad taste and demanded Dadlani's sacking from Indian Idol 11, on which he is the judge. They also reprimanded the composer for his anti-establishment stance.

It wasn't me!

Simran Kaur Mundi is shocked to read news reports that she flagged off a children's run, organised by an NGO, in Delhi. The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015) actor says she was not approached for the event. "I woke up to a Google alert. My phone didn't stop ringing with people asking me for details about the event. lt is baffling how my name was linked to it." Was it a case of mistaken identity?

On the set

Rishi Kapoor and TV actor Anupam Bhattacharya, who is seen on Ishq Subhan Allah, shared a warm rapport on the set of Jeethu Joseph's The Body. Bhattacharya found Kapoor to be "a spontaneous, actor." He adds that everyone would get a scolding from Kapoor, "but no one minded it because he is a man with a golden heart and does not mean to hurt anyone."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates