B-town Buzz: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's call of the hills; Losliya Mariyanesan bags Tamil film

Nawazuddin Siddiqui visited Anini in the Dibang valley of Arunachal Pradesh to attend the Reh festival of the Mishmi tribe. The actor travelled by road from Dibrugarh, Assam. Though it took him almost nine hours to reach Anini, the warm hospitality of the locals made his fatigue disappear. The actor is quite a hit in the remote area, especially among the women. He was awestruck by the state's natural beauty (and its beauties). He promised that he would be back to shoot for a film in the picturesque region.

Losliya Mariyanesan's big break

Sri Lankan television presenter Losliya Mariyanesan shot to fame after being on Bigg Boss (Tamil), which was hosted by Kamal Haasan. Now, she has landed a Tamil film, Friendship. John Paul Raj and Sham Sundar's directorial venture also marks the South film debut of cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Mariyanesan is also in talks for another South film. Bollywood is also on her mind. After Jacqueline Fernandez, there is one more Lankan on the way.

Morning glory

Rakul Preet Singh is not missing out on gymming though she is shooting for the John Abraham-starrer Attack and the untitled film with Arjun Kapoor simultaneously. The fitness enthusiast wakes up at 4.30 am to train. She feels energetic and charged after working out. It's what keeps her going through the long and hectic hours of shoots.

