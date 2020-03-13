B-town buzz: No 'coercive steps' against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh

Yesterday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the state of Punjab not to take 'coercive steps' against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh on their plea, seeking quashing of FIRs against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments on Khan's web series, Backbenchers.

Justice Sudip Ahluwalia issued a notice to the Punjab government and fixed March 25 as the next date of hearing. The Tinseltown folk were booked by the Rupnagar and Ferozepur police for hurting religious sentiments through their remarks on the show. The complaint was filed by Charan Masih, a resident of Rupnagar, and Vijay Goriyan, a resident of Ferozepur.

Volte-face

Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan has done a U-turn and praised Kangana Ranaut after reportedly saying that female-led action flicks do not work. He had also stated that Kangy's action film, Dhaakad, had been shelved. Now, Khan has referred to Ranaut "as the female Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood and the only girl who can pull off an action film." Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had taken on Khan for making 'baseless statements' about Kangy's upcoming film Dhaakad. Guess Khan was left with no other option but shower praises on Kangy or face a backlash.

They are 35 years young

Govinda and wife Sunita are "35 years young" according to the actor. This was Chi Chi's way of marking their 35th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The couple rang in their big day by cutting a cake with edible makeup stuff, including lipsticks, eye pencils, eye shadow and primers. Guess it was Sunita's idea to order a decked-up cake. Gully Boy (2019) actor Siddhant Chaturvedi seems to be a fan of Govinda. He sent his love to the senior actor. The couple had renewed their marriage vows to mark their 25th anniversary.

