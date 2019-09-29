B-town buzz: No worries for Krishna Shroff; Vivan Bhatena wins big

Unlike Tiger Shroff, sister Krishna Shroff does not hide her relationship. She is seeing Australian National Basketball League player Eban Hyams and says is "blessed with the best." The couple is holidaying in Dubai and sharing lovey-dovey pictures. Their love for tattoos is clearly visible. In one of his recent posts, the sportsman referred to her as "wifey", leading to speculation that the two have tied the knot. But Krishna pooh-poohed the buzz saying it was a term of endearment and they were in no hurry. When Krishna weds, the world will know.

Daisy Shah, Esha Gupta in the house

Daisy Shah has replaced Shama Sikander and Esha Gupta has stepped in for Laxmi Rai in Deepak Tijori's Tipsy. A back injury forced Rai to opt out of the project. Producer Rahul Mittra says, "It is a chick flick loaded with adventure. Shooting begins next month." The film also stars Kainaat Arora, Alankrita Sahai and Nazia Hussain.

Winner takes all

Vivan Bhatena-starrer Soulmate has been winning accolades in the film festival circuit. He bagged the Best Actor gong at the Best Global Shorts 2019. Bhathena says, "Every actor wants a Best Actor award sometime in his/her life and it’s difficult to achieve specially in today’s times where there is so much talent around you." Pawan Sharma’s directorial also features television actor Hina Khan.

No pregnant pause for Natalie Di Luccio

Canadian-Italian singer Natalie Di Luccio, who is five months pregnant, accompanied Sonu Nigam on his recent UK tour. Initially, Raghu Ram's (of Roadies fame) wife had reservations about travelling across the country for the concerts but Nigam encouraged her to be part of his troupe. She performed at shows in Leeds, Leicester and London. Nigam was keen to dispel myths about what a pregnant woman can and cannot do. Luccio considers this as one of her most memorable shows.

