B-town buzz: Paresh Rawal shares his views on real heroes; Manoj Muntashir takes a dig on nepotism

Paresh Rawal says it's high time Bollywood actors are referred to as 'entertainers', and army and police personnel as 'heroes'. On Tuesday, the veteran actor shared his views on social media "so that the GenNext knows the real meaning of heroic acts." Fans told him that doctors should also be included in the list.

After actors and musicians, now it's lyricists who are calling out the 'industry mafia'. Manoj Muntashir, who penned Teri mitti in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari (2019), took to social media to write about the "conspiracy that goes on to keep outsiders away from Bollywood." He is keen that talented people from different regions of the country come to Mumbai and try their luck in the industry without feeling intimidated by the big players. Earlier, Muntashir had taken a dig at those practising nepotism in B-Town.

"Chhote shehron mein rehne wale saathion, aap nepotism se dar ke ghar baith gaye toh vanshvaad ki jeet aur pratibha ki haar ho jayegi. Ticket kataiye, Mumbai aaiye. Aap mein hunar aur himmat hai toh nepotism aapka kuch nahi bigad sakta. Is afwah se bachiye ki baharwalein yahaan safal nahi hote. Yeh aapko bahar rakhne ka shadyantra hai (smalltown friends, if you sit at home intimidated by nepotism, then dynastic dominance wins and talent loses. Book a ticket, come to Mumbai. If you have talent and resilience, nepotism cannot beat you. Don't pay heed to rumours that outsiders do not succeed here. This is a conspiracy to keep you away)," (sic), he tweeted.

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur has acquired the rights to William Dalrymple's 2019 historical bestseller, The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company, to adapt it into a series. Kapur intends to put together an international team of writers and show runners for the drama. "Stories that are relevant and authentic have the potential to resonate with audiences across all cultures," Roy Kapur said. The book encompasses more than 200 years and covers how the East India Company rose to prominence. Dalrymple is also on board as a consultant.

Gulzar was spotted outside his Pali Hill home playing with a passer-by's pet pooch. The dog appeared to be enamoured by the veteran lyricist-writer. Guess the doggie recognised the animal lover. PIC/SHADAB KHAN

