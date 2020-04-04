B-town buzz: Paresh Rawal's son, Aditya, to make acting debut with Bamfaad

Paresh Rawal's son Aditya makes his acting debut in Ranjan Chandel's Bamfaad. The Zee5 film, which drops on April 10, also marks the Hindi film debut of South star Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy (2017) fame. Bamfaad, a love story set in Uttar Pradesh, is presented by Anurag Kashyap.

Moving home, doing chores

Barely had R Balki and Gauri Shinde shifted to their spacious new home that the lockdown was announced. The filmmaker couple was left with unpacked cartons and lots of unfinished stuff. With no support staff due to self-isolation, the filmmaker couple is now going crazy. They are setting up home as well as doing the washing, cooking and cleaning. Blame it on the timing, perhaps?

Have you got the essentials?

As soon as Narendra Modi announced that people should light diyas and candles on April 5 to mark the fight against the pandemic, Nakuul Mehta took to Instagram and wrote, "We're a cute country. Also, running out to buy some essentials. Can I buy you some diyas and candles (sic)?" A section of netizens could not stop chuckling at his dig at the PM's diya jalao, Corona bhagao initiative.

