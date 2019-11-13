B-town buzz: Parineeti backs out of Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Parineeti Chopra has opted out of Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war. As Pari is tied up with the biopic on badminton champ Saina Nehwal, she couldn't allot dates to Devgn's production. Before she kickstarted the shooting of Amole Gupte's film, she also had to undergo a strict regime to learn the game. There was no way she could balance both films.

On a song

A song that Ranvir Shorey wrote in 2015 for his then four-year-old son Haroon is all set to see the light of day on Children's Day. The track, Upar neeche, will see the actor collaborating with musicians Ankur Tewari and Sidd Coutto on the music video. The song revolves around a father explaining to his child that the world is a strange and upside-down place, and the best way to deal with weird situations is through humour.

It is all in a day's work

Sayani Gupta was in Kolkata for a shoot commitment when she was asked to dub for the English version of the second season of the web series, Inside Edge. As soon as she wrapped up the shoot, Gupta made her way to Mumbai. She was told to complete it in two days due to the time crunch. The makers are also releasing the English version of the first season, which also involved her doing the voice-over. Gupta managed to wrap up the dubbing of the cricket-based series in a day.

Love and infidelity

Soni Razdan will be seen in a pivotal role in Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan's web series, Out of Love, starring Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli and Harsh Chhaya. She plays Kohli's mother in the five-part drama. Razdan says, "Out of Love looks at infidelity and how it affects the bonds between people. I am not advocating infidelity, just looking at it objectively." The show streams later this month.

