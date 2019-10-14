B-Town Buzz: Pooja Hegde's birthday gift; Suniel Shetty is making Maldives fit

On October 13, Pooja Hegde turned a year older. She took a day off from her commitments to make merry with family and friends. She's busy promoting Housefull 4 besides shooting for her South films. As a birthday gift, the makers of her Telugu film, Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, unveiled her first look in the Allu Arjun-starrer. They also announced a January release date for the family drama.

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram to share the first look poster of Pooja from their film Ala Vaikuntapuramloo. The actress also thanked Allu for it. Here's a look at the poster:



Picture courtesy/Pooja Hegde's Instagram account

Suniel Shetty is making Maldivians fit

Fitness enthusiast Suniel Shetty has been appointed wellness ambassador of Maldives. Anna, 58, considers exercising a part of his daily life. As one of B-Town’s fittest actors and the face of Mission Fit India, he is drawing up a plan to promote a healthier lifestyle among Maldivians, which includes a run on the beach.

Pulkit Samrat flaunts his chiselled body

Pulkit Samrat appears to have hit the gym with a vengeance to get into character for Bejoy Nambiar's Taish. The actor shared a picture from the set flaunting his abs and chiselled muscles in the revenge thriller, which was shot in London.

