B-Town Buzz: Pooja Hegde's birthday gift; Suniel Shetty is making Maldives fit
Pooja Hegde gets a special gift from the makers of her Telugu film Ala Vaikuntapuramloo
On October 13, Pooja Hegde turned a year older. She took a day off from her commitments to make merry with family and friends. She's busy promoting Housefull 4 besides shooting for her South films. As a birthday gift, the makers of her Telugu film, Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, unveiled her first look in the Allu Arjun-starrer. They also announced a January release date for the family drama.
Allu Arjun took to his Instagram to share the first look poster of Pooja from their film Ala Vaikuntapuramloo. The actress also thanked Allu for it. Here's a look at the poster:
Picture courtesy/Pooja Hegde's Instagram account
Suniel Shetty is making Maldivians fit
Fitness enthusiast Suniel Shetty has been appointed wellness ambassador of Maldives. Anna, 58, considers exercising a part of his daily life. As one of B-Town’s fittest actors and the face of Mission Fit India, he is drawing up a plan to promote a healthier lifestyle among Maldivians, which includes a run on the beach.
Pulkit Samrat flaunts his chiselled body
Pulkit Samrat appears to have hit the gym with a vengeance to get into character for Bejoy Nambiar's Taish. The actor shared a picture from the set flaunting his abs and chiselled muscles in the revenge thriller, which was shot in London.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Born on October 13, 1990, Pooja Hegde was born and raised in Mumbai. At age 19, Pooja competed in Miss India 2009 competition. However, she got eliminated in an early-round. (All photos/Pooja Hegde's official Instagram account)
-
Pooja Hegde, however, did not give up. She went on to re-apply in 2010. And guess what! Pooja emerged as the second runner-up in the Miss Universe India 2010 competition.
-
Pooja Hegde has also won Miss India South Glamorous Hair 2010.
-
Pooja Hegde made her acting debut in 2012 with Tamil film Mugamoodi and went on to feature in Telugu movies Oka Laila Kosam, Mukunda, Duvvada Jagannadham, Rangasthalam and Saakshyam.
-
In 2016, Pooja Hegde made her Bollywood debut with Mohenjo Daro, alongside Hrithik Roshan.
-
Hrithik Roshan went on records to say that Pooja Hegde is his best co-star by far and that he could not have asked for a nicer person or a more talented actor to work with in the film.
-
Pooja Hegde says without a 'godfather', it's not easy to come up in the film industry and success is slower but she isn't complaining.
-
"God is my godfather. It gets harder and tougher I would say to breakthrough (without godfather) but I think if you are talented, work hard and with a little bit luck, you can reach further," said Pooja Hegde.
-
Pooja Hegde, who originally hails from the coastal town of Mangaluru in Karnataka, hopes she gets offers to do Kannada and Malayalam films.
-
Though Pooja Hegde's Bollywood debut turned out to be a disaster, she is all geared up for her next 'Big Bollywood' film - Housefull 4. Pooja said it was "absolute laugh and fun" working on the sets of 'Housefull 4', produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sajid Khan.
-
Pooja Hegde said it was a great experience shooting with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh for Housefull 4. "They are so good at comedy. To learn from them was the best thing and I was like a baby on the set like a newcomer because I have not done this before, it was great. It was a good experience (working with Akshay Kumar)...so fit, inspiring to see...comic timing of it, that's something I am learning from him. He (Akshay) is always fun on sets," she said.
-
On key takeaways from her film career so far, Pooja Hegde said, "Success and failure are both short-lived, and success brings in more success, and at the end of the day it's all about talent."
-
Here's wishing all the very best to Pooja for Housefull 4 and a very happy birthday!
It's Pooja Hegde's birthday today. The actress who will be next seen in Housefull 4 has had a decent journey in the showbiz, so far. We take a look at some candid photos from Pooja Hegde's personal album.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Laal Kaptaan Public Review