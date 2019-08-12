B-town buzz: Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Mishra in Bahut Hua Sammaan; Sandeepa Dhar on stage in London

bollywood

Bahut Hua Sammaan revolves around the lives of two young engineering students known for their quick con jobs in the college circuit.

Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Chauhan and Sanjay Mishra on the sets of Bahut Hua Sammaan (Picture courtesy/Raghav Juyal's official Instagram account)

Sanjay Mishra and Ram Kapoor will be seen together in a comedy film titled Bahut Hua Sammaan, that is being directed by Ashish Shukla. Choreographer-turned-actor Raghav Juyal and debutant Abhishek Chauhan will be essaying the role of the students.

"Our film is an exciting caper comedy based in Benaras, and I am thrilled that I get to explore this space with my film with such a stellar ensemble cast. My endeavor is to create something that can dent the prevalent pop culture that surrounds us, with a sense of sharp wit and irony, in a racy comedy of errors," Shukla said.

The baddie's bulking up



Vikas Verma and Varun Dhawan (Picture courtesy/Vikas Verma's Official Instagram account)

Model-turned-actor Vikas Verma plays a baddie in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1. As he was part of Dhawan's last directorial venture, Judwaa 2 (2017), the filmmaker roped him in again for a meatier role. He was asked to beef up for the part. The actor was earlier seen in Yaariyan (2014) and the TV show Jhansi Ki Rani. He is keen to juggle films and television.

Don't mess with Warda!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warda Khan S Nadiadwalað¹ (@wardakhannadiadwala) onAug 8, 2019 at 6:44am PDT

Warda Nadiadwala, who is into kick-boxing, taekwondo, judo and grappling, is launching the second season of her online self-defence classes, especially for women. While filmmaker husband Sajid Nadiadwala is busy making movies, the svelte and stylish Warda is keen to empower women.

Sandeepa Dhar on stage in London

Sandeepa Dhar, who was seen in films like Dabangg 2 (2012) and Heropanti (2014), is on stage in London. She is playing the lead character, Maria, in the London Westside Story. The troupe is performing at the prestigious Rose theatre. They will be staging their 175th show soon.



Sandeepa Dhar is playing the lead character, Maria, in the London Westside Story

She says, "It's been an amazing experience. Stage gets the best out of you. Your every movement is monitored. There is nothing you can hide. There are no second chances like during shoots."

