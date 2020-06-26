B-town Buzz: Rajkummar Rao is waiting for directors to say 'action'; Madhoo Shah's mask moment

Last seen in Shimla Mirch, the lockdown seems to be getting to Rajkummar Rao. He is missing work and is waiting to hear the director say, "Action." The actor, who has Ludo, Roohi Afzana, Chhalaang and The White Tiger lined up, took to Instagram to say that he is counting the days to his return on the set.

"Me and my Reflection, waiting for my directors to say ACTION," he captioned the image. Filmmaker Farah Khan took to the comment section and said: Waiting to say ACTIONNNNNNN". Rajukummar was last seen on screen in "Made In China". He currently has a bag full of projects such as "Ludo", "RoohiAfza" and "Chhalaang". The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel "The White Tiger".

Pehchaan kaun?

Looks like Madhoo Shah’s friends failed to recognise her. They did a double-take and realised it was the actor only after she had lowered her mask. They were papped in one of Bandra’s bylanes. Pic/ Atul Kamble

